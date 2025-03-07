Welch & Forbes LLC Has $11.66 Million Stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 6,469 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $11,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Cognex by 2.6% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,230,271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $211,303,000 after buying an additional 131,560 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cognex by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,190,365 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $210,210,000 after buying an additional 42,882 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its position in shares of Cognex by 8.9% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 3,751,807 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $151,948,000 after buying an additional 305,913 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cognex by 5.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,608,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $146,157,000 after buying an additional 175,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Cognex by 122.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,834,755 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $114,808,000 after buying an additional 1,562,115 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 6,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total transaction of $222,662.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,445.18. This represents a 59.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Joerg Kuechen sold 2,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $110,758.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CGNX. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Cognex to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Cognex from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. HSBC downgraded shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Cognex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cognex from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.83.

Cognex Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $32.62 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a twelve month low of $31.06 and a twelve month high of $53.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.48 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.64 and its 200 day moving average is $38.36.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Cognex had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 11.61%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is 52.46%.

About Cognex

(Free Report)

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Stories

