Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 425 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Welch & Forbes LLC decreased its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,309 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $75,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 954,653 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,431,693,000 after buying an additional 9,009 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 547,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $818,906,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 274,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $335,977,000 after purchasing an additional 33,456 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 8.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 256,602 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $384,822,000 after purchasing an additional 19,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 14.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 221,799 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $332,634,000 after purchasing an additional 28,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,351.34, for a total value of $810,804.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,108.04. This represents a 99.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,313.69, for a total value of $1,037,815.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,248.46. This represents a 51.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,272.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,292.60 and its 200 day moving average is $1,325.83. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,142.91 and a twelve month high of $1,546.93.
Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.76 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 591.54% and a net margin of 22.29%. Equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile
Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.
