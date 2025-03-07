Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Price Target to $50.00

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 241.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

ARCT stock traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.66. 111,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,043. The stock has a market cap of $397.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 2.62. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.30 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.64.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.78). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.39% and a negative return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.64 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,101,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,765,000 after purchasing an additional 136,074 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $544,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,275,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,819,000 after acquiring an additional 712,650 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 155,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 24,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 437.1% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 19,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 16,122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

