Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Price

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $640.00 to $600.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.23% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $644.00 to $587.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $625.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.35.

Shares of Adobe stock traded up $2.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $446.99. 468,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,329,099. The company has a market cap of $194.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $403.75 and a fifty-two week high of $587.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $439.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $488.46.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David A. Ricks bought 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $443.98 per share, with a total value of $998,955.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,796.32. The trade was a 82.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total transaction of $145,567.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,203.55. This trade represents a 11.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,826 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $2,553,035,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 82,528.8% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,042,775 shares of the software company’s stock worth $463,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,513 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,107,788 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $937,291,000 after buying an additional 952,233 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 1,414.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 889,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $395,321,000 after acquiring an additional 830,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $365,750,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

