Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at UBS Group

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at UBS Group from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WEN. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on Wendy’s from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.21.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Wendy’s

Wendy’s Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $15.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. Wendy’s has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $20.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $574.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.17 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 75.56%. Equities research analysts forecast that Wendy’s will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wendy’s

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 159.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,440,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959,480 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,303,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $102,743,000 after buying an additional 458,106 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,187,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $90,887,000 after buying an additional 37,801 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Wendy’s by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,033,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,747,000 after buying an additional 43,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Wendy’s by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,133,832 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,081,000 after acquiring an additional 90,380 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wendy’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.