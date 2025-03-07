West Family Investments Inc. Decreases Stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

West Family Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 15,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 416.6% in the fourth quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 12,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 9,856 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DUK. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $122.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.57.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

DUK stock opened at $114.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.64 and its 200 day moving average is $113.22. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $92.75 and a one year high of $121.25. The firm has a market cap of $89.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 9.50%. On average, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.20%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Further Reading

