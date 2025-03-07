West Family Investments Inc. Grows Stake in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

West Family Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) by 84.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 400,246 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,742 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Wipro were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wipro during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Wipro in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Wipro by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 99,916 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 50,363 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Wipro in the fourth quarter valued at $1,667,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wipro by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 66,061 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 33,569 shares during the last quarter. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wipro alerts:

Wipro Stock Performance

NYSE WIT opened at $3.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Wipro Limited has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $3.79. The firm has a market cap of $34.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Wipro ( NYSE:WIT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The information technology services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Wipro had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 15.46%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wipro Limited will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, HSBC raised Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wipro has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Wipro

Wipro Profile

(Free Report)

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through IT Services and IT Products segments. The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.