West Family Investments Inc. Lowers Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

West Family Investments Inc. lessened its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,798 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the quarter. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,463 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,168 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,560 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,125,284 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $206,116,000 after purchasing an additional 46,293 shares during the period. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Shell by 266.1% during the fourth quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 122,030 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,645,000 after buying an additional 88,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shell stock opened at $65.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $60.15 and a 12 month high of $74.61. The firm has a market cap of $200.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.49.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.54). Shell had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 5.57%. Equities analysts predict that Shell plc will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.716 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 56.97%.

SHEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Shell from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Shell from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded Shell from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.50 to $79.80 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.11.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

