West Family Investments Inc. Sells 914 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

West Family Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,764 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 914 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.5% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 644,017 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $61,948,000 after buying an additional 27,806 shares during the period. M&G PLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at $1,250,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.3% during the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 9,752 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.1% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 25,810 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $917,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,870.70. This represents a 15.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.64.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Trading Down 3.5 %

DIS opened at $105.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $83.91 and a one year high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.