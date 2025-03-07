Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) Short Interest Down 12.0% in February

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 123,300 shares, a drop of 12.0% from the January 31st total of 140,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 558,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,933,000 after purchasing an additional 28,430 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 267.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 71,615 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,874,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 22.0% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 55,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 45,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WLKP opened at $24.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $848.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.09. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 12 month low of $21.19 and a 12 month high of $25.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.16.

Westlake Chemical Partners ( NYSE:WLKP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $290.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.00 million. Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 7.31%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.4714 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%. This is an increase from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.21%.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company’s ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, such as propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

