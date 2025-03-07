What is DA Davidson’s Estimate for EFSI Q1 Earnings?

Eagle Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:EFSI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Eagle Financial Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 5th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Eagle Financial Services’ FY2025 earnings at $3.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.10 EPS.
Eagle Financial Services Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ EFSI opened at $32.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.02 million, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.53. Eagle Financial Services has a 1 year low of $27.02 and a 1 year high of $36.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.
Insider Activity at Eagle Financial Services
About Eagle Financial Services
Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke County that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the Shenandoah Valley and Northern Virginia. The company’s deposit products include checking, NOW, money market, and regular savings accounts; and demand and time deposits.
See Also
