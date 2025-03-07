William Blair Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIRGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at William Blair in a report issued on Friday,RTT News reports.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:AVIR traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $2.97. 114,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,890. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.35. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $4.18. The firm has a market cap of $250.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.18.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIRGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atea Pharmaceuticals will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atea Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Franklin M. Berger sold 359,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total transaction of $1,024,877.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 451,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,906.45. This represents a 44.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVIR. BML Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the third quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 6,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,278,000 after purchasing an additional 274,379 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 650,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 50,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes antiviral therapeutics for patients with viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an oral antiviral candidate that is in Phase 3 SUNRISE-3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

