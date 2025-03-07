William Blair Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at William Blair in a report issued on Friday,RTT News reports.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:AVIR traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $2.97. 114,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,890. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.35. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $4.18. The firm has a market cap of $250.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.18.

Get Atea Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Atea Pharmaceuticals will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atea Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Franklin M. Berger sold 359,606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total transaction of $1,024,877.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 451,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,906.45. This represents a 44.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVIR. BML Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the third quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 6,650,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,278,000 after purchasing an additional 274,379 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 650,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 50,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes antiviral therapeutics for patients with viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an oral antiviral candidate that is in Phase 3 SUNRISE-3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.