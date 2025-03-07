William H. Neukom Acquires 328 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) Director William H. Neukom bought 328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.33 per share, for a total transaction of $34,876.24. Following the purchase, the director now owns 300,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,899,637.98. This represents a 0.11 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $101.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.22 billion, a PE ratio of 45.01, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.87 and a 200 day moving average of $90.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.47. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $114.82.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 29.30% and a return on equity of 256.53%. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FTNT. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $670,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its stake in Fortinet by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 89,827 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,487,000 after purchasing an additional 8,707 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 7.6% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in Fortinet by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 23,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Fortinet by 129.9% during the fourth quarter. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 299,989 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,343,000 after purchasing an additional 169,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

