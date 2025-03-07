WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT) Shares Sold by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,458 shares during the quarter. WisdomTree makes up about 0.6% of Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in WisdomTree were worth $1,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree by 173.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in WisdomTree by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in WisdomTree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WT. Northcoast Research downgraded WisdomTree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on WisdomTree from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WisdomTree presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.54.

WisdomTree Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WT opened at $8.63 on Friday. WisdomTree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $12.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.23.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). WisdomTree had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 15.59%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

WisdomTree Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WisdomTree

In other news, insider Alexis Marinof sold 90,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $897,972.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,182,711.02. This trade represents a 29.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WisdomTree Profile

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Further Reading

