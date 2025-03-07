Zacks Research Has Negative Outlook for Nutrien Q1 Earnings

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTRFree Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nutrien in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 4th. Zacks Research analyst M. Agrawal now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Nutrien’s current full-year earnings is $5.34 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Nutrien’s Q2 2025 earnings at $3.26 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.59 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.73 EPS.

NTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays cut shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$59.00.

Shares of NTR opened at C$73.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$72.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$67.94. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.95. Nutrien has a 1-year low of C$60.74 and a 1-year high of C$83.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.545 dividend. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is presently 137.48%.

In related news, Director Michael Jeremiah Hennigan bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$73.98 per share, with a total value of C$369,910.00. Also, Senior Officer Mark Thompson bought 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$71.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$97,051.50. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 16,840 shares of company stock worth $1,138,741. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

