ZOOZ Power (NASDAQ:ZOOZ) Earns “Speculative Buy” Rating from Benchmark

ZOOZ Power (NASDAQ:ZOOZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Benchmark in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 159.74% from the company’s current price.

ZOOZ Power Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of ZOOZ opened at $1.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.33. ZOOZ Power has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $4.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ZOOZ Power stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ZOOZ Power Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZOOZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.11% of ZOOZ Power as of its most recent SEC filing. 38.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZOOZ Power Company Profile

ZOOZ Power Ltd. engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling energy store solutions for electric vehicles in Israel, Germany, the United Kingdom, and the United States. It offers ZOOZTER-100, a kinetic power booster based on flywheel technology designed to enable sustainable and cost-effective rollout of ultra-fast electric vehicle charging stations in areas where the grid is power-limited.

