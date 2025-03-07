Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Sold by EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.

EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. lowered its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 18,500.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Zscaler by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 3,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.32, for a total value of $741,784.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 220,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,197,603.20. This represents a 1.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Syam Nair sold 3,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.32, for a total value of $737,578.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,618,917.12. This trade represents a 2.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,248 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,879. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Stock Performance

ZS stock opened at $202.16 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.45 and a 1 year high of $217.84. The firm has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -808.64 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.57.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research upped their price target on Zscaler from $205.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Zscaler from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Zscaler from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.84.

View Our Latest Analysis on ZS

About Zscaler

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.