Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.040-3.090 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.6 billion-$2.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.2 billion. Zscaler also updated its Q3 2025 guidance to 0.750-0.760 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ZS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Zscaler to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Zscaler from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price (down previously from $270.00) on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Zscaler from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.29.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $202.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -808.64 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $196.01 and its 200-day moving average is $191.57. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $153.45 and a 1-year high of $217.84.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 3,703 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.32, for a total value of $741,784.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,197,603.20. This trade represents a 1.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.32, for a total value of $573,516.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 358,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,828,542.08. This represents a 0.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,248 shares of company stock worth $2,052,879 in the last quarter. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

