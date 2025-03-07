ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2025

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNETFree Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ZW Data Action Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CNET opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.43 and a 1 year high of $4.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

About ZW Data Action Technologies

(Get Free Report)

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZW Data Action Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.