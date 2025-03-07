Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Given New $19.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 58.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Leerink Partners raised shares of Zymeworks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Zymeworks

Zymeworks Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Zymeworks

Shares of ZYME traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.00. The stock had a trading volume of 691,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,314. Zymeworks has a 1-year low of $7.97 and a 1-year high of $17.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.54 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.61.

In other Zymeworks news, Director Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 204,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.13 per share, for a total transaction of $2,679,806.74. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,411,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,347,454.14. This trade represents a 1.34 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth Galbraith sold 57,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.92, for a total transaction of $854,781.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,543 shares in the company, valued at $709,341.56. This trade represents a 54.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 603,539 shares of company stock worth $8,384,708 and sold 89,601 shares worth $1,336,847. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zymeworks

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in Zymeworks by 0.8% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,945,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,416,000 after purchasing an additional 14,604 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Zymeworks by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,546,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,645,000 after buying an additional 17,849 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Zymeworks by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,171,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,706,000 after acquiring an additional 67,401 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 972,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,240,000 after acquiring an additional 123,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 759,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,121,000 after acquiring an additional 17,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

About Zymeworks

(Get Free Report)

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.