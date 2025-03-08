111 (NASDAQ:YI) Given “Sell (E+)” Rating at Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings reaffirmed their sell (e+) rating on shares of 111 (NASDAQ:YI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning,Weiss Ratings reports.

111 Stock Down 0.6 %

111 stock opened at $8.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.55 and its 200 day moving average is $7.30. 111 has a twelve month low of $4.15 and a twelve month high of $15.80.

Institutional Trading of 111

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of 111 by 43,619.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 306,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 305,339 shares during the last quarter. Napean Trading & Investment Co Singapore PTE Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 111 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of 111 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.32% of the company’s stock.

About 111

111, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and medical services through online retail pharmacy and indirectly through offline pharmacy network. It operates through the B2C and B2B segments. The B2C segment engages in the sale of pharmaceutical and other health and wellness products directly to consumers through 1 Drugstore and its offline pharmacies.

