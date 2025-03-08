11,187 Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Acquired by Callan Family Office LLC

Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,187 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,527,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 6.7% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Honeywell International by 5.4% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 29,295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 3.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 797,426 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $164,836,000 after purchasing an additional 28,812 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its position in Honeywell International by 5.2% in the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 4,798 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in Honeywell International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 19,143 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HON shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Honeywell International from $260.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Honeywell International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.38.

Honeywell International Trading Up 1.5 %

HON opened at $214.52 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.75 and a 12 month high of $242.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $216.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.17.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.89%.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. This represents a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

