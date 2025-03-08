1,190,665 Shares in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Bought by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,190,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,322,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.9% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. JDM Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DVY opened at $134.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.02. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $115.43 and a one year high of $144.09. The stock has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.3164 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

