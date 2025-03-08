120,000 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Bought by Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s.

Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 120,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,406,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in Intel by 7,370.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finley Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.88.

Intel Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of INTC opened at $20.64 on Friday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $46.63. The stock has a market cap of $89.37 billion, a PE ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.80.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

