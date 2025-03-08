1,401 Shares in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Acquired by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 7.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Chart Industries by 67.0% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,746,000 after acquiring an additional 21,804 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chart Industries by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 802,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,673,000 after acquiring an additional 32,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 79,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,819,000 after purchasing an additional 17,055 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jillian C. Evanko acquired 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $150.35 per share, with a total value of $52,622.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,698,083.10. The trade was a 0.25 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

Shares of GTLS opened at $149.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.24. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 43.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.87. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.60 and a 12-month high of $220.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.20 by ($0.54). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GTLS. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $138.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Chart Industries from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.08.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

