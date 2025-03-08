17,145 Shares in Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSC) Acquired by Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GSC. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,606,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,485,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF by 3,372.9% during the 4th quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 337,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,311,000 after purchasing an additional 327,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trademark Financial Management LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC now owns 9,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GSC opened at $47.66 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $46.04 and a twelve month high of $56.70. The stock has a market cap of $139.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.51.

About Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs Small Cap Core Equity ETF (GSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in small-cap companies. The fund tilts towards US companies but may still invest in securities from other countries, including emerging markets.

