21,305 Shares in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Purchased by River Global Investors LLP

River Global Investors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,305 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $6,051,000. Wingstop makes up about 1.2% of River Global Investors LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wingstop by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Wingstop by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,523 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in Wingstop by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Wingstop by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,499 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Raj Kapoor sold 266 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.38, for a total value of $86,285.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,285.08. This trade represents a 50.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Stock Up 4.0 %

WING opened at $227.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 61.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $331.44. Wingstop Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $209.61 and a fifty-two week high of $433.86.

Wingstop declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WING shares. Barclays cut their price target on Wingstop from $359.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Benchmark cut their target price on Wingstop from $340.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $458.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $335.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wingstop has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $357.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on WING

Wingstop Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.