2,258 Shares in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Bought by Permanent Capital Management LP

Permanent Capital Management LP bought a new position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,258 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in CRH by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CRH by 2.9% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in CRH by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 971 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in CRH by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in CRH by 70.7% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRH Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRH opened at $97.34 on Friday. CRH plc has a fifty-two week low of $71.18 and a fifty-two week high of $110.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.77. The firm has a market cap of $66.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30.

CRH Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from CRH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. CRH’s payout ratio is 20.87%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of CRH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CRH from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of CRH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.45.

CRH Profile

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

