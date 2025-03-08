2,324 Shares in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Acquired by SBI Securities Co. Ltd.

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,324 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Nutanix by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Nutanix by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 5,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Virginia Gambale sold 6,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $392,263.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,934,210.90. The trade was a 11.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Groen Max Pieter De sold 5,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $409,805,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,354,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,988,924.32. The trade was a 32.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,684,917 shares of company stock valued at $422,452,901. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Northland Capmk raised shares of Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutanix has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.79.

Nutanix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $70.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of -201.17, a PEG ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.06 and a 200 day moving average of $65.00. Nutanix, Inc. has a one year low of $43.35 and a one year high of $79.99.

Nutanix Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

