23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Earns “Sell (E+)” Rating from Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings reiterated their sell (e+) rating on shares of 23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning,Weiss Ratings reports.

23andMe Price Performance

Shares of ME stock opened at $1.49 on Friday. 23andMe has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $12.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.32. The company has a market cap of $39.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.19.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 23andMe had a negative net margin of 183.39% and a negative return on equity of 170.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

23andMe Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in 23andMe in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in 23andMe in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new stake in 23andMe in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in 23andMe in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in 23andMe by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,246,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 28,252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. The company operates in two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications.

