23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Earns “Sell (E+)” Rating from Weiss Ratings

Weiss Ratings reiterated their sell (e+) rating on shares of 23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning,Weiss Ratings reports.
23andMe Price Performance
Shares of ME stock opened at $1.49 on Friday. 23andMe has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $12.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.32. The company has a market cap of $39.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.19.
23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 23andMe had a negative net margin of 183.39% and a negative return on equity of 170.07%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
23andMe Company Profile
23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. The company operates in two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than 23andMe
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Is Myers Industries Poised for a Breakout?
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Is BigBear.ai’s 25% Plunge a False Alarm or Fire Sale?
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Broadcom Confirmed Its AI Outlook: Stock to Hit New Highs Soon
Receive News & Ratings for 23andMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 23andMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.