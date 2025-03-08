494 Shares in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Acquired by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 494 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $259,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 9.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Maiden Cove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $583,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 93.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $705.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $660.00 to $728.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $615.00 price target (down from $670.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $676.25.

Tyler Technologies Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of TYL stock opened at $589.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $397.80 and a 12 month high of $661.31. The stock has a market cap of $25.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $599.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $598.52.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.57). Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 12.30%. On average, research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $617.59, for a total transaction of $4,022,981.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,772,561.06. This trade represents a 7.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.58, for a total transaction of $951,049.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,606,073.08. The trade was a 9.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,816 shares of company stock worth $9,118,070. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

