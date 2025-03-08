5,805 Shares in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IR. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 654.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Performance

IR stock opened at $85.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.49. The company has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.43. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.96 and a 12 month high of $106.03.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 11.59%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.75.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

