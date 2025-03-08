7,772 Shares in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Bought by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLV. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 406.5% during the fourth quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 6,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 3,471.4% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 671.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $29.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.22. The stock has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 0.74. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.97 and a fifty-two week high of $31.80.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.