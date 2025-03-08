888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.84 and traded as high as $0.88. 888 shares last traded at $0.86, with a volume of 21,700 shares trading hands.
888 Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.82.
888 Company Profile
888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions in the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It operates through three segments Retail, UK Online, and International. The company engages in the operation of gaming machines; and sports betting, casino, poker, and other gaming products, as well as offers telephone betting services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than 888
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Is Myers Industries Poised for a Breakout?
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Is BigBear.ai’s 25% Plunge a False Alarm or Fire Sale?
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Broadcom Confirmed Its AI Outlook: Stock to Hit New Highs Soon
Receive News & Ratings for 888 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 888 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.