888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.84 and traded as high as $0.88. 888 shares last traded at $0.86, with a volume of 21,700 shares trading hands.

888 Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.82.

888 Company Profile

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions in the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It operates through three segments Retail, UK Online, and International. The company engages in the operation of gaming machines; and sports betting, casino, poker, and other gaming products, as well as offers telephone betting services.

