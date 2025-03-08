955 Shares in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Bought by SBI Securities Co. Ltd.

SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 2,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. American Trust raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.3% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 1,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MPC opened at $137.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.39. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $130.54 and a 1 year high of $221.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.61 and its 200 day moving average is $154.40.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $33.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.94 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 2.45%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 36.66%.

MPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

In other news, Director Evan Bayh acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $133.70 per share, with a total value of $133,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,305 shares in the company, valued at $9,266,078.50. The trade was a 1.46 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

