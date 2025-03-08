a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.74 EPS

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.74), Zacks reports. a.k.a. Brands had a negative net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 20.82%. The business had revenue of $159.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.98 million. a.k.a. Brands updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

a.k.a. Brands Stock Down 13.1 %

Shares of AKA stock opened at $13.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.61 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.39. a.k.a. Brands has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AKA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on a.k.a. Brands in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on a.k.a. Brands from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a report on Friday.

a.k.a. Brands Company Profile

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company offers streetwear apparel, dresses, tops, bottoms, shoes, headwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Petal & Pup, Culture Kings, and mnml brands.

