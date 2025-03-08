Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.57.

ABSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Absci in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Absci in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Absci in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Absci from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Absci by 191.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 676,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 444,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in Absci by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 899,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 443,410 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Absci by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 45,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Absci by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 74,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 28,073 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Absci by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 88,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 13,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABSI opened at $3.12 on Friday. Absci has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $6.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 5.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.76.

Absci Corporation operates as a data-first generative artificial intelligence (AI) drug creation company in the United States. The company combines AI with scalable wet lab technologies to create biologics for patients. Its integrated drug creation platform is designed to improve upon traditional biologic drug discovery by using AI to simultaneously optimize multiple drug characteristics that may be important to development and therapeutic benefit.

