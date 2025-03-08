Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.57.
ABSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Absci in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Absci in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Absci in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Absci from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ABSI
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Absci
Absci Stock Up 0.6 %
NASDAQ:ABSI opened at $3.12 on Friday. Absci has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $6.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a current ratio of 5.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.76.
Absci Company Profile
Absci Corporation operates as a data-first generative artificial intelligence (AI) drug creation company in the United States. The company combines AI with scalable wet lab technologies to create biologics for patients. Its integrated drug creation platform is designed to improve upon traditional biologic drug discovery by using AI to simultaneously optimize multiple drug characteristics that may be important to development and therapeutic benefit.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Absci
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Is Myers Industries Poised for a Breakout?
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Is BigBear.ai’s 25% Plunge a False Alarm or Fire Sale?
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Broadcom Confirmed Its AI Outlook: Stock to Hit New Highs Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Absci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.