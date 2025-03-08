Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Stake Raised by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,557 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 8.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,541,688 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $399,452,000 after buying an additional 206,105 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 96,764 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,186,000 after acquiring an additional 32,418 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,694,000. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,540,000. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 5.8% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,384,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $217,553,000 after acquiring an additional 75,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $114.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.61. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.90 and a 1 year high of $184.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.02.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.25). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 15.90%. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 10.70%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $174.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $192.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.25.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

