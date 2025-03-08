Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) COO Sells $2,155,077.49 in Stock

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) COO Eduardo Bernal Acebedo sold 19,309 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total transaction of $2,155,077.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,333.42. The trade was a 49.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Advanced Energy Industries Trading Up 3.5 %

AEIS opened at $109.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.12 and a twelve month high of $132.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.19.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.03). Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 3.66%. Analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.97%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AEIS. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $138.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 535.3% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

