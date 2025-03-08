Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Receives $138.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $133.00.

AGYS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Agilysys from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Agilysys from $145.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Agilysys from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Agilysys from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Shares of AGYS opened at $78.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.51 and a beta of 0.98. Agilysys has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $142.64.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $69.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.15 million. Agilysys had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Agilysys will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Agilysys news, Director Kaufman 2012 Descendants Trust sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $977,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 315,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,132,175.84. This represents a 2.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 67,500 shares of company stock worth $8,496,000 over the last 90 days. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGYS. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Agilysys in the third quarter worth $8,312,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Agilysys by 5.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Agilysys by 7.3% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Agilysys by 11.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Agilysys in the third quarter worth $3,112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

