Aigen Investment Management LP Has $424,000 Stock Holdings in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Aigen Investment Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,483 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Credo Technology Group were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRDO. Swedbank AB increased its position in Credo Technology Group by 873.9% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,300,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961,454 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,916,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,627,000 after buying an additional 1,660,230 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 731.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,152,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,493,000 after buying an additional 1,013,789 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,142,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,797,000 after buying an additional 909,578 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Credo Technology Group by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,863,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,188,000 after buying an additional 705,512 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Credo Technology Group stock opened at $43.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of -291.33 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.69 and its 200 day moving average is $52.18. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $86.69.

In other Credo Technology Group news, Director Pantas Sutardja sold 21,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total value of $1,434,785.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,904,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,612,648.63. This represents a 0.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Daniel W. Fleming sold 3,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total transaction of $265,034.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 652,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,640,933.38. This trade represents a 0.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,190,496 shares of company stock worth $82,695,512. 16.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on CRDO shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $38.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.90.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

