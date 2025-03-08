Aigen Investment Management LP Has $444,000 Position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Aigen Investment Management LP reduced its position in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,203 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDE. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Coeur Mining by 139.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 18,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,908 shares during the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coeur Mining stock opened at $5.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.46 and a beta of 1.51. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $7.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.37.

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $305.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.32 million. Coeur Mining had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 6.59%. On average, analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas S. Whelan purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 668,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,362.50. The trade was a 1.52 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.75 to $8.25 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Cormark raised shares of Coeur Mining to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Coeur Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.31.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

