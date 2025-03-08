Aigen Investment Management LP Invests $501,000 in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 581.1% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRV. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.05.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Travelers Companies stock opened at $258.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.21 and a 1-year high of $269.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $244.74 and its 200 day moving average is $244.45.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $2.65. The business had revenue of $12.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.56%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Stories

