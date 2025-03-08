Air Lease (NYSE:AL) Cut to Underperform at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Free Report) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $50.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $72.00.

AL has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Air Lease from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.80.

Shares of NYSE AL opened at $45.88 on Friday. Air Lease has a one year low of $39.43 and a one year high of $52.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.62.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.44. Air Lease had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 15.65%. As a group, analysts predict that Air Lease will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Air Lease’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AL. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Air Lease during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Air Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Air Lease during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 5,245.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

