Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Ajinomoto Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.52 and traded as high as $41.04. Ajinomoto shares last traded at $40.94, with a volume of 14,769 shares trading hands.

Ajinomoto Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Ajinomoto (OTCMKTS:AJINY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. Ajinomoto had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 6.02%.

Ajinomoto Company Profile

Ajinomoto Co, Inc engages in the seasonings and foods, frozen foods, and healthcare and other businesses in Japan and internationally. The Seasonings and Foods segment offers sauces and seasoning products under the AJI-NO-MOTO, HON-DASHI, Cook Do, Ajinomoto KK Consommé, Pure Select Mayonnaise, Ros Dee, Masako, Aji-ngon, Sazón, Sajiku, and CRISPY FRY names; and solutions and ingredients for foodservice and processed food manufacturers, processed foods, and restaurants, as well as industrial, retail, and other applications.

