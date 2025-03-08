Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 7th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.

Algonquin Power & Utilities has decreased its dividend by an average of 19.6% per year over the last three years. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a dividend payout ratio of 72.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Algonquin Power & Utilities to earn $0.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.9%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Price Performance

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $4.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $6.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative net margin of 39.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $584.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.73 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.75 to $6.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is an investment holding company, which engages in energy generation and water distribution facilities. It operates through the Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group segments. The Regulated Services Group segment owns and operates a portfolio of electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems and transmission.

