Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Candriam S.C.A.

Candriam S.C.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,161 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $9,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 766 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 11,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 9,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Align Technology by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 362 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Align Technology from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $285.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Align Technology from $280.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.91.

Align Technology Trading Up 1.0 %

Align Technology stock opened at $173.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.37. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.32 and a 52 week high of $335.40.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.47). Align Technology had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 13.84%. Research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Align Technology

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.