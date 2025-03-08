Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR) Director Sells $49,986.00 in Stock

Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) Director Teresa A. Harris sold 450 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.08, for a total value of $49,986.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,659.36. The trade was a 2.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Altair Engineering Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ ALTR opened at $111.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.84. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.71 and a 1-year high of $113.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 654.35, a P/E/G ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.45.
Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The software reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.15). Altair Engineering had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $192.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.98 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have issued reports on ALTR. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.83.
Altair Engineering
Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.
