Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) EVP Sells $101,168.50 in Stock

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) EVP Tyrone Graham sold 3,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $101,168.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,194.50. This trade represents a 22.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Tyrone Graham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 7th, Tyrone Graham sold 869 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total transaction of $25,835.37.

Amalgamated Financial Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ AMAL opened at $29.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $21.33 and a 1-year high of $38.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.14 and a 200-day moving average of $33.67. The company has a market cap of $904.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.93.

Amalgamated Financial Increases Dividend

Amalgamated Financial ( NASDAQ:AMAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. Amalgamated Financial had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 16.49%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Amalgamated Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMAL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Amalgamated Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAL. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Amalgamated Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,093,000. Congress Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Amalgamated Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,339,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 219.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 111,357 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 18.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 567,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,806,000 after acquiring an additional 89,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in Amalgamated Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,778,000. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amalgamated Financial

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

