Ambertech Limited (ASX:AMO) Insider Santo Carlini Purchases 203,568 Shares

Ambertech Limited (ASX:AMO – Get Free Report) insider Santo Carlini acquired 203,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.14 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of A$27,481.68 ($17,284.08).
Ambertech Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $16.22 million, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.15, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.21.
Ambertech Company Profile
